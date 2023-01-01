HC directs RPO to issue passport to Mehbooba’s mother

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has asked the authorities to re-examine the issue regarding the passport to former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s octogenarian mother, observing that Regional Passport Officer (RPO) was not required to act “arbitrarily and as mouthpiece of the Crime Investigation Department (CID).”

Hearing a petition by Gulshan Nazir, wife of former Home Minister of India and ex-Chief Minister late Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, a bench of Justice M A Chowdhary said that apparently there was no ground to refuse her request for issue or renewal of passport.

Noting that “even there is not an iota of allegation against the petitioner that may point out to any security concerns”, the court said that the Police verification report formulated by CID-CIK cannot override the statutory provisions of Section 6 of the Passport Act, 1967.

“Otherwise also in the report relied upon by the Regional Passport Officer and the appellant authority nothing adverse has been recorded against her with regard to any security concerns,” the court said.