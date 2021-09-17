HC directs VC SDA to consider grievance on Srinagar City Master Plan

Srinagar: High Court of J&K and Ladakh has directed Vice Chairman (VC) Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) to consider the representation already submitted to it regarding Implementation of the Master Plan for Srinagar city prepared for 2015-35.

Disposing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by an Advocate Bilal Ahmad Khan, a division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul directed the VC LAWDA to get the representation of the petitioner considered most expeditiously in accordance with law.

For redressal of the grievance the petitioner has submitted a representation to VC SDA on July 23 this year. In the Public Interest litigation, the petitioner, who is an advocate, had highlighted that the Master Plan 2015-35 was not being implemented in its true spirit.

The petitioner had also sought direction to the authorities in government to allow constructional activities in the bypass area from Panthachowk to Parimpora via Nowgam, Hyderpora and Bemina as per the Master Plan.

“The Master Plan for the city, as prepared for the year 2015-35, is for the implementation and the Court cannot assume on its own that it is not being implemented,” the court said. It however directed the VC LAWDA to get the representation of the petitioner considered expeditiously.