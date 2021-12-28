HC dismisses drug peddlers bail plea

“Even though the weight of Tramadol in 720 capsules recovered from the petitioner may come out less than 250 grams which is categorized as commercial quantity, yet it is the total weight of the capsules which is to be considered. In this regard, reference is made to the Notification No.S.O.2942(E) dated 18.11.2009 and Notification No.S.O.1055(E) dated 19.10.2021 issued by the Central Government,” it said.

Citing Supreme Court judgment in the case of Hira Singh and Ors Vs Union of India and Ors, the court said the apex court has upheld the validity of the notification as it has held that “in the mixture of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances with one or more neutral substances, the quantity of neutral substances is not to be excluded, rather it is to be taken into consideration along with actual content by weight of the offending drug”.

“It can safely be stated that a commercial quantity of psychotropic substance is alleged to have been recovered from the possession of the petitioner. Thus, rigor of Section 37 of the NDPS Act is attracted to the instant case with full force", the court said. With regard to the petitioners contention that even if rigor of Section 37 of NDPS Act is attracted to his case, still then he deserves to be enlarged on bail on merits, the court said “ It is clear that in the cases in which commercial quantity of contraband is alleged to have been recovered from the accused, bail can be granted only if there are reasonable grounds to believe that the accused is not guilty of such offence and that he is not likely to commit any offence while on bail”.