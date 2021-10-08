HC dismisses plea for reserving Parliamentary seats for SCs, STs

“A view in this regard is required to be taken by the competent authority on the basis of recommendations made by the Delimitation Commission constituted under The Delimitation Act, 2002,” Court said.

The Court pointed out that it was brought to its notice that the Ministry of Law and Justice (Legislative Department), Government of India vide S.O 1015 (E) dated 06.03.2020 has constituted a Delimitation Commission for allocation of seats in the House of People to the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and number of seats in the Legislative Assembly.

While the Court underscored that the Delimitation Commission constituted was given one year’s time to complete its exercise and submit its report, it said on March 3 this year the period of Delimitation Commission has been extended from one year to two years.

“When the Delimitation Commission is seized of the matter and exercise is under way, it would not be appropriate for this Court to make intervention in the matter,” the court said.