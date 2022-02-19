HC extends former BOPEE Chairman's bail by 3 months

He was also told to inform the jail authorities about his visits, if any, to be made outside J&K.

“On the expiry of the bail period, the applicant should surrender himself before the jail authorities without fail,” the court said.

In April 2018, a special anti-corruption court Srinagar sentenced Peer to 16 years of rigorous imprisonment for his involvement in the 2012 CET scam.

The court had also imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore on Peer and Rs 50 lakh on another accused, Sajad Ahmad Bhat, who was acting as a broker in the scam.