HC frames rules for live streaming, recording of proceedings

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh Monday notified live streaming and recording of court proceedings rules to “imbue greater transparency, inclusivity, and foster access to justice”.

The preface of the rules state that it was expedient to set up infrastructure and the framework to enable the live streaming and recording of proceedings to “imbue greater transparency, inclusivity, and foster access to justice”.

The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has framed the rules in the exercise of powers under Article 225 and Article 227 of the Constitution of India and all other powers enabling in this behalf.