HC grants 10 years imprisonment to 2 accused for transporting poppy straw

Jammu: The Court of the Sessions Judge Udhampur Thursday convicted two accused persons in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS) case and awarded 10 years of imprisonment to both and fined Rs two lakh each.

Principal Sessions Judge Udhampur Yash Paul Bourney convicted the two accused Lakhbir Singh, son of Darshan Singh of Ludhiana, Punjab, and Jatinder Singh, son of Inderjeet Singh of Ludhiana, Punjab in the case FIR No 179/2016 of Police Station Udhampur under Sections 8, 15, and 29 of the NDPS Act in which three persons were caught red-handed while transporting poppy straw in a vehicle at Jakhani, Udhampur checkpoint.