HC grants bail to 2 booked under UAPA

Srinagar: While setting aside Special NIA Court order rejecting bail plea of two persons under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has ruled that status of the prosecutor is not a part of the investigating agency as it is an independent statutory authority.

A division bench of Justices Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Vinod Chatterji Koul said this while observing that “request of the Investigating Officer (IO) for extension of time “is not a substitute for report of public prosecutor under the provisions of Section 43D (2)(b) of UAPA,”.

The Court allowed two clubbed appeals against the composite order dated 25 May 2019 whereby the Special Judge NIA Court, Srinagar (trial court) had rejected the bail pleas of two accused Showkat Ahmad Sofi and Nayeem Ahmad Khan.

Khan and Sofi had challenged the rejection order of the trial court in separate pleas before the High Court through senior advocate Z A Qureshi and advocate Shafqat Nazir.

Khan and Sofi had been arrested in connection with case (FIR 85/2018) registered at police station Panthachowk here under relevant sections of RPC (now replaced by IPC) as also sections of UAPA.

The counsel for the appellants submitted before the court that police agency has to complete investigation of the case within a period of 90 days and after its expiry, the accused has an indefeasible right of being released on bail. “There was no formal request from public prosecutor to extend the period of detention,” they said.

The Trial Court, they contended, extended the detention of appellants beyond the period of 90 days in terms of orders dated 28 February, 7 March, 27 March and 10 April in 2019.

They argued that the trial court passed the orders on the applications of the IO and there had been no application, as was required in law, to be filed by public prosecutor under Section 43D(2)(b) of UAPA. “Therefore, appellants are entitled to default bail,” they argued.