HC imposes Rs 50000 costs on petitioner for repeated petitions

“The petition was dismissed by this Court by a reasoned order dated 4th October, 2018. The petitioner during the pendency of the proceedings, it appears, invoked the revisional jurisdiction of the Sessions Court, Budgam, without even disclosing that he had already approached the High Court by way of petition under Section 561-A of J&K Cr. P. C,” court said.

“The Sessions Judge declined to interfere with the order of the trial Magistrate. The petitioner by filing the instant petition has tried to test his luck once again. This is sheer abuse of the process of court.”

In the instant case, the court said, when the Sessions Judge refused to interfere with the order of the Magistrate, the High Court’s jurisdiction has been invoked by the petitioner to avoid the order of the Magistrate and not that of the Sessions Judge.

“The bar of Section 435(3) of the Cr. P. C is, therefore, effectively attracted and the bar cannot be circumvented by subterfuge of treating the revision petition as directed against the Sessions Judge’s order,” the court said and underscored that the consequences of the tactics that the petitioner has adopted in this case would have led to passing of conflicting and contradictory orders by different courts or even by the same court.