HC issues notice to Govt on plea against imposition of property tax in J&K

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh Friday sought response of the Center and J&K government on a plea challenging the imposition of property tax as “unconstitutional” in Jammu and Kashmir.

Issuing notice on a petition filed by one Hanan Moumin Feroz Khan, a bench of Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul directed the Union of India through Secretary, Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice, Secretary, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Affairs Division, Ministry of Home Affairs, and J&K government through Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department to file their reply to the petition within four weeks.

The petitioner contends that enactment of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 changed the constitutional status of J&K from a state to a Union Territory and hence ensued the process of “overhauling” the administrative and legislative structures of the erstwhile state.