HC leaves it open for Govt to regulate social media news

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has asked the government to consider representation by a Trust, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Forum, with regard to regulating and controlling the social media network and take appropriate action "most expeditiously".

Disposing of a Public Interest litigation (PIL) filed by the Forum General Secretary M M Shuja last year, a division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur said that the “petitioner may submit a detailed representation and suggestions regarding regulating and controlling the social media network to the Principal Secretary Information Department in the manner in which he wants social media news channels to be permitted and regulated”.