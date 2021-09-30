HC not competent to hear contempt pleas in cases transferred to CAT

The Tribunal, on receipt of records of the writ petition, the Court said, has the option to proceed to deal with such petition from the stage which was reached before such transfer or from an earlier stage or de novo as the Tribunal may deem fit.

“And in case, the Tribunal proceeds to deal with the matter from the stage it had reached before such transfer, all orders passed and the proceedings taken in the matter shall be deemed to be the orders passed and the proceedings taken by the Tribunal. It is only then the Tribunal shall have the jurisdiction to proceed from the stage it was reached before such transfer”.

The Court however said it is a different matter that if the Tribunal decides to relegate itself to an earlier stage in the proceedings or decides to deal with the transferred petition de novo. “In such eventuality, the interim or interlocutory orders passed by the High Court shall efface”, the Court said.

Observing that the contempt petitions were not maintainable before it, Justice Sanjeev Kumar said: “Viewed from any angle, I am of the considered view that contempt in relation to the orders passed by this Court in the petitions, which subsequently stand transferred to the Tribunal under Section 29 of the Act, shall lie only and only before the Tribunal under Section 17 of the Act”.

The Court however said it shall remain open to the petitioners to approach the Tribunal by way of an application under Section 17 of the Act read with Contempt of Courts (C.A.T.) Rules, 1992.