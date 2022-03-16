HC notice to MHA, J&K Govt on plea seeking vacation of Kabooter Khana

Srinagar, Mar 16: High Court of J&K and Ladakh Wednesday issued notice to Ministry of Home Affairs ( MHA) Government of India and J&K Government on petition filed by former Rajya Sabha Member Karan Singh seeking vacation of lake pavilion property popularly known as Kabooter Khana in Dal Lake here from security forces.

In his plea through senior advocate Faisal Qadri, the former Rajya Sabha Member is seeking court intervention for vacating the property measuring 21 Kanals and 19 Marlas covered under Khasra Nos 388 and 593 and handing over possession of the land to him.

The petitioner submits that he is the absolute owner of the property Lake Pavilion and in 1990 his property was taken over unilaterally without fixation of any rent or the assessment of rental value by Border Security Force until 1993. Between the years 1990-2003, he says, the property was under the occupation of Border Security Force (BSF).