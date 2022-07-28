HC orders completion of KCCI elections within a month

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh Wednesday asked the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar to ensure elections of office bearers of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) were held within a month.

In this regard, a bench of Justice Sindhu Sharma asked the DC to take all steps to conclude the elections to the business body.

Last year on March 23, the court had observed that the parties were ready to hold elections to elect the office bearers of KCCI for which they had proposed and suggested the names of three persons each from rival factions to associate in conducting of elections.

Accordingly, the court had directed that these six persons would form and function as a committee for conducting elections.

Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar was directed to supervise the elections.

Subsequently, on May 9, 2022, the court was informed that the elections had not been conducted so far although a notification in this regard had been issued.