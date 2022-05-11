HC orders KCCI elections within a month

Srinagar: Elections for the office bearers of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) be concluded within a month, J&K and Ladakh High Court has ordered.
“It is stated that elections have not been conducted so far, albeit notification in this regard was issued,” a bench of Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul said.
“It is also stated that it appears that due to COVID restrictions, the elections could not be conducted. Resultantly, the Association is said to have suffered a lotthe court observed in the order in the case titled Sheikh Ashiq Ahmed and others through Advocate M. A. Qayoom and Advocate M Muzaffar versus Zubair Mahajan and others through Advocate Syed Faisal Qadri and Advocate Umar.
The court on 23 March last year had directed six persons to conduct elections. The Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar was directed to oversee the elections and take all steps as may be required in this regard.
“Given the submissions made by counsel for parties, it is reiterated and directed that the elections of KCCI shall be conducted and concluded within a month from today,” the court said, adding, “In this regard Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, shall take all steps and ensure conclusion of elections within one month, and report accordingly.”