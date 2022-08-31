HC orders reopening of 2003 Nadimarg Kashmiri Pandit massacre case

Srinagar: Following an application filed by the J&K government, the J&K and Ladakh High Court Wednesday ordered the reopening of the Nadimarg massacre case in which 24 Kashmiri Pandits were killed by LeT terrorists in Pulwama district on March 23, 2003.

The application filed by the J&K government through prosecution had sought recall of an earlier order that dismissed a criminal revision petition a decade ago and effectively closed the case.

The high court has now ordered that the trial would reopen on September 15.

Masked LeT terrorists in Army uniforms had raided the Nadimarg village on the night of March 23, 2003, where around 52 Kashmiri Pandits lived despite the migration of the majority of their community from Kashmir in the early 1990s.