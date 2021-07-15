HC quashes PSA detention of 3

Srinagar: J&K High Court has directed the government to release three persons immediately from preventive custody who were booked under Public Safety Act (PSA).

Single benches of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey, Justice Rajnesh Oswal and justice Tashi Rabstan quashed the detention of Waheed Ahmed Gojri of Rawalpora Kralgund Kupwara, Zahoor Abbas Khan of Kupwara District and Uzair Maqbool Malik of Bagander Alyalpora District Shopian.

While Gojri was booked under PSA by virtue of an order issued by District Magistrate Kupwara on October 8 last year, Khan was taken into preventive detention vide order dated 11.07.2020 issued by the District Magistrate. Malik was detained on the basis of an order issued by District Magistrate Shopian on 16.08.2019.

“Examining the present case on the touch stone of the settled position of law and perusal of record, the detenu was not supplied the materials relied upon by the detaining authority,” Justice Magrey said while quashing detention of Gojri.