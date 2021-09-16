HC restricts entry of non-vaccinated persons into premises

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has taken several preventive measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 infections.

An order issued on Thursday by Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal, said that except officers/officials of the Registry and Advocates, no other person is permitted entry in the High Court/District Court building and only those shall be permitted entry who are fully vaccinated and possess certificate in this regard.

“Keeping in view the rising trend of Covid-19 infection cases in UT of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh particularly In Kashmir Valley and the strong apprehension of the third wave of Covid-19, the Registrars Judicial of both wings of the High Court and the Principal District Judges of all Districts of UT of Jammu & Kashmir

and Ladakh are directed to strictly adhere to the protocol Issued by the High Court vide order No. 441/RG dated 30.06.2021 read with High Court order No. 611 of 2021/RG dated 30.07.2021” the order read.

It said the Advocates and all other stakeholders shall cooperate with the concerned officers/officials of the High Court/District Judiciary in implementing the protocol In letter and spirit. “The Registrars Judicial shall ensure that except officers/officials of the Registry and Advocates, no other person is permitted entry In the High Court/District Court building and only those shall be permitted entry who are fully vaccinated and possess certificate In this regard” the order said.

The Registrars Judicial and District Judges concerned shall ensure complete sanitation of the court building twice in a week, the order read.