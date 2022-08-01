HC seeks ATR on Wular Lake’s conservation

In response to the submission by the AG that a report was being prepared by him but he still had to improve upon it for which he required some more time, the court said, “D C Raina, the learned AG, is granted two weeks further time for filing the ATR.”

Advocate Nadeem Qadri, who assists the court as amicus curiae in the PIL, submitted that he visited the site and found that the work of preservation and cleaning of Wular Lake was going on.

However, he said that the dredging activity which was being undertaken was going at a very slow pace.

The court asked Qadri to bring on record his inspection report along with suggestions that he proposes to make for the development of Wular Lake.

On May 22 this year, the court observed that Rs 200 crore more had been provided by the Center for conservation and management of the lake.