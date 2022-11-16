HC seeks Govt response on constructions in Dal Lake, other water bodies

“While considering the prayer for grant of extension of time, we are faced with the resistance made by the counsel appearing for the applicants and writ petitioners who submit that the order passed by this court on July 19, 2002, was not based on an expert advice and the same was passed only on the basis of the submissions made by the Amicus and other counsels who had placed their views before the court,” the bench noted in the order.

On July 19, 2002, the court had directed that no construction work or even carrying of building material in and around the 200 meters from the centre of the foreshore road be allowed.

The only exception provided was for the purposes of grant of permission for repairs and renovations of the existing buildings falling within 200 meters from the centre of the foreshore road.

In their contention, the counsel for the applicants submitted, “Today the court has document in the shape of the Master Plan which is in tune with the scheme of the law notified by the Government after having associated and discussed the Master Plan with the people of all shades including traders, public representatives, common citizens, hotel associations.”