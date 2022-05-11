HC seeks J&KPSC, Govt response to plea for CBI probe

Srinagar: High Court of J&K and Ladakh has sought response from J&K Public Service Commission and J&K government to a plea seeking a probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the records produced by the Commission regarding Combined Competitive Examination conducted earlier.
A division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi asked counsel representing the J&KPSC and the government to file reply to the application within two weeks.
In their application, the aggrieved candidates have submitted that “appropriate legal action” may be taken against the then Chairman, Members, Controller of Examination, Secretary to Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission for “committing gross illegality ”, claiming that the record produced by the Commission in a matter before the Jammu wing speaks differently than the record which has been produced in Srinagar wing.
The court was hearing an appeal against its single bench judgment dated 17 March 2020 related to the conduct of the Combined Competitive Examination.