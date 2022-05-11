HC seeks J&KPSC, Govt response to plea for CBI probe

Srinagar: High Court of J&K and Ladakh has sought response from J&K Public Service Commission and J&K government to a plea seeking a probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the records produced by the Commission regarding Combined Competitive Examination conducted earlier.

A division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi asked counsel representing the J&KPSC and the government to file reply to the application within two weeks.