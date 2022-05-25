HC seeks report on condition of jails in J&K

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has sought a report from the government indicating capacity of each jail in Jammu and Kashmir, the number of prisoners and under-trials lodged therein besides the condition of these jails.

Hearing a batch of clubbed Public Interest Litigations (PILs),a division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi said:

“ We direct the Director-General of Prisons to submit a complete report with full details of the capacity of each jail in the Union Territory, the number of prisoners and undertrials lodged therein and about the existing conditions as also the proposal with regard to the construction of any new jail within the Union Territory” . The report, the court said, may be filed within a month.