HC seeks report on Sindh demarcation

Meanwhile, the Court asked the government to file response, if it likes, to the suggestions submitted by advocate Nadeem Qadri as amicus curiae in the Public interest litigation seeking protection and conservation of River Sindh.

In his report, the amicus curiae has suggested that this important river which lies in the Machoi Glacier at an elevation of 4800m east of the Amarnath temple and south of the Zoji La, is facing various threats due to the negligence of authorities.

The report indicates that the river Sindh which passes through the famous alpine hill station Sonamarg is facing the worst kind of pollution through constructions- hotels, tourist hut, resorts etc - being undertaken at various places on the river beds and at some places on the river itself. “Proper demarcation of river be done by the Revenue Authorities and the same be notified by putting up sign boards along the course of the river,” it says.

The report highlights that a complete list of all the illegal constructions and the encroachers within 100 meters of the boundary of the river must be compiled to better assist the court in dealing with the issue.

The report underscores that due to the severe encroachments around Sindh, the water quality of the river has depleted and the same needs to be monitored regularly by the J&K Pollution Control Committee.