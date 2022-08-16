HC seeks ‘Vision Plan’ on solid waste disposal in J&K

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh asked the government to come up with a “vision plan” concerning the disposal of solid waste in Jammu and Kashmir, even as it sought details of the funds utilised for waste management.

Hearing a related Public Interest Litigation (PIL), a division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal asked Commissioner Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, to provide complete details of the steps taken so far and proposed to be taken regarding the disposal of the solid waste.

The court also asked him to furnish details regarding the utilisation of funds received from the Central and State government in the past for the disposal of solid waste.

While the court pointed out that despite repeated directions, the respondents (concerned authorities in the government) have not come out with any vision plan about the disposal of solid waste, it said: “Enough time has been granted in the past and even costs have been imposed, but with no effect.”