HC seeks whitepaper on SDA works

The court also asked Advocate General D C Raina to ensure compliance of the directions passed by it on August 11, 2021 with regard to convening of meeting with the officers and to submit a report subsequently.

On perusal of a compliance report, the court disapproved of the manner in which the demarcation of Sindh river had been done saying, “It has not been disclosed in the report whether any boundary pillars have been erected or not.”

Commissioner Secretary to Government, Revenue Department had filed a compliance report, stating that the demarcation work on Sindh Nallah (river) in collaboration with the Irrigation and Flood Control Department had been completed. As per the demarcation, he said, about 258 kanals and 12.75 marlas of land of the Sindh river was under encroachment and in possession of unauthorized occupants.

“The department is taking effective steps for retrieving the land but what steps are proposed to be taken or have been taken had not been indicated,” the court said.