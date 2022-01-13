HC, subordinate Courts in J&K, Ladakh to hear cases through virtual mode

“Ordinarily, the hearing of cases listed before a Bench shall be through virtual mode, however, physical hearing in respect of any listed matter will be at the discretion of the Bench concerned subject to the satisfaction of the Bench regarding urgency involved in such matter and thereafter such matter can be taken up for physical hearing on the date fixed by the Bench” reads the order.

For the smooth hearing of the cases through virtual mode, the order says, the Registrars Judicial of both wings of the High Court in coordination with the CPC e-Courts shall create a link for each Bench in their respective wings and provide the same to the advocates and litigants by making it available on the official website of the High Court or through any appropriate electronic mode.

While the order underscores that the entry of litigants and public into the Court premises from the very outer gate shall be strictly prohibited, it says the entry of clerks of the advocates shall be restricted to the chambers of advocates and their entry into the court building and sections/offices shall be prohibited.