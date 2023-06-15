HC summer vacation from June 19 to July 8

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh would observe summer vacations from June 19 to July 8, according to an order issued by Registrar General Shahzad Azeem on Thursday.
“It is hereby notified that the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will observe summer vacations with effect from June 19, 2023, to July 8, 2023 (both days inclusive),” reads the order. “The period commencing from June 19 to June 24, 2023, shall be ‘no work period’ for the High Court.”
In terms of Rule 12 of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Rules, 1999, he said, the Chief Justice nominated the judges for both wings of the court to be the Vacation Judges to hear all matters of urgent nature for the period.
For Jammu Wing, Justice Rajesh Sekhri would be vacation judge from June 26 to July 1 and Justice Rahul Bharti from July 3 to 8.
Similarly, he said, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi would be vacation judge from June 26 to July 1 and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal from 3 July to 8.