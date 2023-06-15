HC summer vacation from June 19 to July 8

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh would observe summer vacations from June 19 to July 8, according to an order issued by Registrar General Shahzad Azeem on Thursday.

“It is hereby notified that the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will observe summer vacations with effect from June 19, 2023, to July 8, 2023 (both days inclusive),” reads the order. “The period commencing from June 19 to June 24, 2023, shall be ‘no work period’ for the High Court.”