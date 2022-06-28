HC upholds dismissal of Judicial Magistrate for ‘misconduct’

In his plea before the court, the Judicial Magistrate had sought quashment of his dismissal, the enquiry report against him besides the show cause notice issued by the Court proposing penalty of his removal from service.

Appointed as Munsiff in 2003, Naik after serving at different places was posted as MunsIff Pulwama on August 8, 2010 where he rendered his services till September 1 2012.