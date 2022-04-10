HCI issues fresh guidelines for Hajj 2022

It said that this year’s Hajj is open for those who are under 65 years old and have received the main Covid – 19 vaccinations approved by the Ministry of Health, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Besides, Pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are required to submit a negative Covid – 19 PCR test result, performed within 72 hours of the time of departure to the Kingdom.

Following the instructions HCI clarified that all those Hajj aspirants who have submitted Hajj application forms and are above the age of 65 years (as on 30th April, 2022) shall stand ineligible for Haj – 2022. It will also cancel the Hajj Seat of those lady pilgrims, whose Mehram/ Male Companion is above 65 years of age. This would also impact the companion of 70+ category pilgrims.