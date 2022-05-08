He didn’t harm anyone, why did they kill him, asks slain cop's family

Srinagar: The family of slain constable Ghulam Hassan Dar, who was shot dead by terrorists on Saturday is unable to come to terms.

All the family members have just one question to ask: “He did not harm anybody, why was he killed?”

The family, which resides in a hamlet of Danwar Eidgah here, had shifted to a newly constructed house a day before Eid-ul-Fitr. Now the family pins hopes on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for justice and rehabilitation.

Loud wails could be heard emanating from the new house of slain constable Ghulam Hassan Dar. People in large numbers visited the house to console the family.