He didn’t harm anyone, why did they kill him, asks slain cop's family

Srinagar: The family of slain constable Ghulam Hassan Dar, who was shot dead by terrorists on Saturday is unable to come to terms.
All the family members have just one question to ask: “He did not harm anybody, why was he killed?”
The family, which resides in a hamlet of Danwar Eidgah here, had shifted to a newly constructed house a day before Eid-ul-Fitr. Now the family pins hopes on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for justice and rehabilitation.
Loud wails could be heard emanating from the new house of slain constable Ghulam Hassan Dar. People in large numbers visited the house to console the family.
“It was all happy going and yesterday cruel hands snatched my father,” said Ajaz Ahmad Dar (26), son of the slain constable. Ajaz, a mason by profession and father of two said that he did not meet his father Saturday morning when he left for duty.
“I was sleeping and got the bad news later,” he said. “Please tell me why they killed him. My father had not killed or harmed anybody in his entire life.”
Since the killing of her father, Ajaz’s sister, a second year student, is admitted in a hospital because of shock. “She is being treated and mostly gets unconscious every now and then,” Ajaz said. He said that he is extremely worried now about his life and family. “How can I run a family of six?,” Ajaz said, while tears rolled down with dozens of mourners around.
Ali Muhammad Dar (52), brother of slain constable termed it a cold blooded murder and sheer terrorism. “We are hopeful that murders will be unveiled very soon,” he says and appealed LG Manoj Sinha to pass directions to act against murderers strictly. “At the same time we appeal to LG Sahib to look into possibilities of how this poor family can be rehabilitated,” he said.
Dar said his brother Ghulam Hassan used to help everybody. Hassan, he said, was appointed SPO of JK Police in 2001 and later became constable in 2013. “We have never seen him carrying a gun or pistol in his hand,” he said. “He never harmed anybody why they killed him.”
“Let the killers tell us why they killed him,” Dar said. “When did my brother commit any sin that made them want to kill him?”
Dar says that killing policemen won’t solve any problem. “ If the killing of policemen will bring Azadi, we will gather them all and kill them,” he said. “This is sheer terrorism and families are being orphaned.”
The killing has shocked the entire area and people are shell shocked. “He was a noble soul and his killing is quite disturbing for us,’” said a group of local residents.
On Saturday evening, amid sobs, thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of Ghulam Hassan Dar. Dar was shot dead by terrorist near Aiwa Bridge along Dr Ali Jan road in Srinagar district on Saturday.
The funeral took place late last night, barely an hour after a wreath laying ceremony was held for the Constable at DPL Srinagar. Police officers led by IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar including DIG CKR, SSP Srinagar, SSP PCR and other officials paid tributes to Dar. Dar was fired upon by terrorists while he was going on his bike, possibly to PCR where he was posted.
He was shifted to SKIMS Soura, where he succumbed to his injuries late last night. During the funeral procession at his native Danwar Eidgah area here, women were seen showering sweets on the coffin while some of his wailing relatives were seen beating chests.