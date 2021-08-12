Head Constable killed in Kathua fratricide incident

Jammu: A police Head Constable was shot dead by a cop following heated arguments over an issue inside the District Police Lines, Kathua on Wednesday evening.
SSP Kathua R C Kotwal told Greater Kashmir, “A police official was fired upon by another cop. In the incident, one official has died. We have arrested the accused constable and lodged an FIR against him at the concerned police station.”
He said that the investigation was underway.
Meanwhile, sources in police said that heated arguments broke out between the two cops identified as selection grade Constable Iqbal Singh, resident of Shabe Chak in Hiranagar, Kathua and Head Constable Mohammed Younis, son of Ghulam Nabi, resident of Bharakh, Tehsil Pouni, Reasi district at a barrack inside DPL, Kathua.
“As a result of arguments over an issue, Iqbal Singh allegedly opened fire on Head Constable Mohammed Younis with his service rifle (AK-47) in which the Head Constable suffered critical injuries and later succumbed,” said the police sources.
The victim was rushed to the GMC Kathua where doctors pronounced him as brought dead.