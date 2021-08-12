Head Constable killed in Kathua fratricide incident

Jammu: A police Head Constable was shot dead by a cop following heated arguments over an issue inside the District Police Lines, Kathua on Wednesday evening.

SSP Kathua R C Kotwal told Greater Kashmir, “A police official was fired upon by another cop. In the incident, one official has died. We have arrested the accused constable and lodged an FIR against him at the concerned police station.”

He said that the investigation was underway.