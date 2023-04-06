Health authorities say fully prepared to tackle any situation

He said that they had both RAT and RT-PCR testing facilities available at the hospital.

Dr Zargar said that a COVID-19 preparedness meeting was also held on Wednesday where SMHS Hospital and other associated hospitals presented their status.

"We have not received many COVID-19 positive cases so far. But whenever we find any symptomatic patients we get them tested," he said.

Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) spokesman Dr Mir Mushtaq told Greater Kashmir that they had received guidelines from the Health Ministry, which had been implemented in Kashmir hospitals.

"We have increased the testing in all district hospitals. Besides, we have enough oxygen facilities and bed capacity as well," he said.

Dr Mushtaq said that the testing would be done at district hospitals.

About the testing of travellers at the Srinagar airport, he said that so far, they had not started the testing facility at the airport.

"We have not received any guidelines to screen the travellers at the airport yet,” Dr Mushtaq said.

He said that, as of now, there was a stable situation in Kashmir but valley hospitals were prepared.

To recheck the oxygen generating equipment and COVID-19 related facilities in the hospitals, J&K is going to start a mock drill related to COVID preparations on April 10 in health institutions as per the directions from the Government of India.

Recently, DHSK has also asked its Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) to increase testing, including RT-PCR, and establish flu clinics at all the health institutions in every district as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

On Wednesday, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said that there was no need to panic due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

“The present cases might be due to some seasonal fluctuations as has been noticed in the past also that are normal and the situation is being monitored there is nothing to worry,” Bidhuri told reporters in Srinagar.