Health department’s worries mount ahead of festive season

Jammu: Ensuing festival season has scaled up the worries of the Health department as Jammu district has recorded a gradual spike in Covid positive cases in the last one week.
The district reported over 40 fresh cases in the past one week.
Even though the officials are still claiming that the situation is not worrisome, a senior official from the health department has cautioned that if the Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) is compromised in the festival season, there is likelihood of sudden spike in cases.
The official said, “Last week was normal as the cases were less. But we have noted a rise in cases this week.”
“We are apprehending a further rise next week. Presently, we are monitoring the situation,” the official said. “Travellers have also started coming to Jammu. We tested some travellers who came from Kerala and Nepal soon after they reached Jammu Railway Station. They tested Covid 19 positive,” the official added.
The official said that they shifted them to DRDO (Bhagwati Nagar) for treatment. “We have to be very watchful. If the cases go beyond 60 then the situation will be worrisome,” he said.
Pertinently, Jammu district recorded 4 new Covid cases on September 23; 6 positive cases on September 24; 7 cases on September 25; 6 cases again on September 26; 5 positive cases on September 27; 10 cases on September 28. Today the district reported 6 cases.