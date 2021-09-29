Health department’s worries mount ahead of festive season

Jammu: Ensuing festival season has scaled up the worries of the Health department as Jammu district has recorded a gradual spike in Covid positive cases in the last one week.

The district reported over 40 fresh cases in the past one week.

Even though the officials are still claiming that the situation is not worrisome, a senior official from the health department has cautioned that if the Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) is compromised in the festival season, there is likelihood of sudden spike in cases.