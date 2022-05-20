Health facilities along J&K highways to be converted into first response units

Srinagar: In view of the frequent accidents on the highways of J&K, and the massive toll in these cases, the J&K Government has sought action from healthcare administrators of Jammu and Kashmir divisions for converting the health facilities along the major highways into First Response Units (FRU).

In a recently convened meeting by Principal Secretary to Government, Health and Medical Education (H&ME), Navin Kumar Chaudhary sought a detailed report from the Directorates of Health of Jammu and Kashmir divisions.