HEALTHCARE FOR MAKING J&K HEALTHY | 2816 health and wellness centres functional in J&K

"We have around 2471 sub centres. Of the 2471 sub centres, 1740 have been changed into wellness centers," he said. “We also provide people free of cost services. We are providing free of cost diagnostic and drugs. We provide 17 diagnostics at PHC level and six diagnostics at sub-centre level."

Dr Koka said that 15 lakh people above the age of 30 years had been screened at these health and wellness centres.

Besides these, more than 317 Health Wellness Centres have been approved and made functional in J&K during the last three years. The Ministry of Ayush has operationalised Ayush Health and Wellness Centres (AHWCs) under the Ayushman Bharat as a component of the centrally-sponsored scheme of National AYUSH Mission (NAM) through state and union territory governments to expand the AYUSH system of medicine for providing treatment through AYUSH systems of medicine for different types of diseases.

To minimise morbidity, disability, and death at a far lower cost and to lessen the need for secondary and tertiary treatment, the J&K government plans to establish comprehensive primary healthcare through primary healthcare centres.

According to the Economic Survey of 2021-22, 1.5 lakh Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres are proposed to be set up in India by 2022.