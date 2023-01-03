HEALTHCARE IN DOLDRUMS | DNB-accredited Kupwara hospital without key posts of doctors; patients suffer

Kupwara: Although Sub District Hospital (SDH), Kupwara has been given a DNB accreditation for starting different courses, it still lacks key posts of doctors, resulting in hardships to the patients.

SDH Kupwara is the first Sub District Hospital to get DNB accreditation in the entire country.

With the DNB accreditation for specialties of General Surgery, Gynaecology, Obstetrics and Anaesthesiology, several postgraduate students have joined these disciplines.