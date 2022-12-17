HEALTHCARE ON CRUTCHES | Govt leaves district hospitals at God’s mercy

Srinagar: Many district and sub-district hospitals in Kashmir are still understaffed and vacancies have not been filled up.

As per a response to a Right to Information Act (RTI) query, over 30 more posts of doctors and 120 posts of paramedics are lying vacant in different district hospitals of Kashmir.

This information was provided by the hospital authorities under the RTI in response to an application filed by social activist M M Shujah.