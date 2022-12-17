HEALTHCARE ON CRUTCHES | Govt leaves district hospitals at God’s mercy

Srinagar: Many district and sub-district hospitals in Kashmir are still understaffed and vacancies have not been filled up.
As per a response to a Right to Information Act (RTI) query, over 30 more posts of doctors and 120 posts of paramedics are lying vacant in different district hospitals of Kashmir.
This information was provided by the hospital authorities under the RTI in response to an application filed by social activist M M Shujah.
Earlier, Greater Kashmir reported that 70 posts of doctors and 332 posts of paramedics are lying vacant in different district hospitals of Kashmir.
As per the official data, three posts of Medical Officers and 21 posts of paramedic staff are lying vacant at Sub-District Hospital Kellar, Pulwama.
Similarly, 31 posts of doctors and paramedics are lying vacant so far with the office of Block Medical Officer (BMO), Handwara.
Four doctors and 32 paramedic posts are also lying vacant with the office of BMO, Kulgam.
Three posts of doctors are lying vacant at District Hospital Kulgam.
In addition, 17 posts of doctors and 36 posts of paramedics are lying vacant with BMO Tangdar, Karnah. Three posts of doctors and four posts of paramedics are lying vacant with the BMO Pattan.
The posts, which are lying vacant include Block Health Workers, Health Inspector, Junior Theatre Technician, Junior Pharmacist, Health and Family Welfare Assistant, FMPHWs, MMPHWs, Junior Grade Nurse, X-Ray Technician, Junior Ophthalmic Technician, Junior Dental Technician, Health Educator, and Supervisory Pharmacist.
Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) spokesperson Dr Mir Mushtaq told Greater Kashmir that the government would try to fill all the vacant posts in the due course of time to further strengthen the healthcare system.
“Sometimes people don’t meet the eligibility criteria for the posts as a result of which these posts remain vacant,” he said.