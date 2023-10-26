Healthy lifestyle, reducing salt intake key to prevent stroke: Dr U Koul

Pulwama: Scores of residents, patients, and members of the economically marginal Gujjar community gathered under a small canopy erected in front of Prasad Joo Khan Memorial Heart Centre on Thursday morning at Somnolent Hall village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

They were all ears as renowned cardiologist Dr Upendra Koul held a microphone and began to speak to generate awareness about the prevention of strokes.

“We need to maintain a healthy lifestyle and exercise daily to keep the strokes and heart diseases at bay,” Dr Koul said.

The programme was organised by the Gauri Kaul Foundation to mark World Stroke Day, which is being observed on November 29.

In rural villages like Hall, which was once home to dozens of elite Kashmiri Pandit families, such awareness programmes are quite infrequent, resulting in a lack of knowledge about the prevention of life-taking events like stroke.

In his address, Dr Koul said that elderly people usually get stroke, but the age was no bar.

“People as young as 35 also suffer stroke,” he said.

Dr Koul said that every year India logs around 2 lakh new stroke patients.

“It is very crucial to recognise the stroke immediately once a patient suffers it,” he said. "An immediate diagnosis can minimise it.”