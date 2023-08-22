Heat wave grips Kashmir
Srinagar: Severe heat wave conditions have been consistently reported since the beginning of the summer season in Kashmir and the mercury touched 34.6 degrees Celsius in Srinagar on Tuesday.
Other areas of J&K also recorded high temperatures even as the Meteorological Department predicted respite in heat wave from August 25 onwards.
This year, May and June saw early and unprecedented heat conditions across J&K.
May, June, and July months were the warmest.
Though heat wave over large parts of north and central India is an annual phenomenon in May, the maximum temperatures in areas of Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir have been unusually high.
Urban areas like Srinagar recording day temperatures in the 30-40 degrees Celsius range is abnormal and was aggravated by contributions from other local weather, and anthropogenic and man-made factors.
Western Disturbances, which bring rainfall and cloudy skies to J&K and regulate temperatures at this time of the year, have been feeble and lacked sufficient moisture, keeping the temperature high.
In absence of cloud cover, temperatures can soar with the solar radiation, while dry westerly winds do not bring any moisture.
MeT officials here said that Kupwara recorded 33.5 degrees Celsius, Gulmarg 24 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 30 degrees Celsius, Qazigund 33.2 degrees Celsius, Kokernag 32.5 degrees Celsius, and Jammu 36.9 degrees Celsius.
“We expect precipitation on August 25 morning,” Director MeT, Sonam Lotus told Greater Kashmir. “We also expect relief from heat wave from that very day.”
Meanwhile, the soaring temperature is taking a toll on the students.
Many parents have said that amid hot weather, young school-going children are having a tough time.
“These few days have been very tough for young school-going children. The authorities should give a few days of respite to the students, especially to small kids by closing schools for a few days. Young school-going students are gasping for breath amid high temperatures,” said Mushtaq Ahmad, a parent from Srinagar.
The locals said that regular power cuts add to the miseries of the people amid the heat wave.
They appealed to the authorities to ensure uninterrupted power supply.
(With additional reporting by Auqib Salam)