Heat wave grips Kashmir

Srinagar: Severe heat wave conditions have been consistently reported since the beginning of the summer season in Kashmir and the mercury touched 34.6 degrees Celsius in Srinagar on Tuesday.

Other areas of J&K also recorded high temperatures even as the Meteorological Department predicted respite in heat wave from August 25 onwards.

This year, May and June saw early and unprecedented heat conditions across J&K.

May, June, and July months were the warmest.

Though heat wave over large parts of north and central India is an annual phenomenon in May, the maximum temperatures in areas of Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir have been unusually high.