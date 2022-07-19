Heat wave grips Kashmir again

Srinagar: The heat wave continued to grip Kashmir on Tuesday while Meteorological Department (MeT) has predicted rains from Wednesday for four days across Jammu and Kashmir.

MeT officials said that Kashmir recorded a maximum of 33.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday while winter capital Jammu recorded 36.3 degrees Celsius.

Kashmir has been witnessing heat wave since June. However, there was respite from the hot weather conditions last week as rains lashed most parts of J&K. On Tuesday, MeT department said there was a possibility of rains across Jammu and Kashmir from Wednesday.

“Dry weather is expected for most part of the day. However, a brief spell of rain/thunderstorm may occur towards late afternoon/evening, although chances are less,” MeT officials said in the daily weather bulletin issued here.