Heat wave grips Kashmir again

Srinagar: The heat wave continued to grip Kashmir on Tuesday while Meteorological Department (MeT) has predicted rains from Wednesday for four days across Jammu and Kashmir.
MeT officials said that Kashmir recorded a maximum of 33.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday while winter capital Jammu recorded 36.3 degrees Celsius.
Kashmir has been witnessing heat wave since June. However, there was respite from the hot weather conditions last week as rains lashed most parts of J&K. On Tuesday, MeT department said there was a possibility of rains across Jammu and Kashmir from Wednesday.
“Dry weather is expected for most part of the day. However, a brief spell of rain/thunderstorm may occur towards late afternoon/evening, although chances are less,” MeT officials said in the daily weather bulletin issued here.
“Regarding subsequent four days rain/thunderstorm was likely (50-60%) at scattered places of Kashmir and at many places of Jammu (mainly in morning hours) during 20-24th.”
The minimum temperatures recorded a jump with mercury settling above normal at all places in the J&K, they said.
Srinagar recorded a low of 20.6°C against 19.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.2°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital, the official said.
Qazigund recorded a low of 18.4°C against 18.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.7°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, they said.
In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 15.8°C against 15.4°C on the previous night and it was 3.3°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort. Kokernag recorded a low of 18.0°C against 17.8°C last night and it was 2.0°C above normal for the place, he said. Ski-resort Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 13.5°C against 11.5°C and it was 1.4°C above normal for the place.
Kupwara town recorded a low of 17.8°C against 16.3°C on previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal for the place during this time of the season, the official told Global News Service.
Jammu recorded a low of 27.1°C against 26.3°C on the previous night. It was 2.1°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 20.0°C, Batote 20.5°C, Katra 25.7°C while Bhadarwah had a minimum of 21.1°C, the official said.