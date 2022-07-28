Heavy downpour triggers flash flood in Pir Panchal rivers

Yet another major rescue operation was going on to rescue twenty-seven people stuck in a flooded river.

Many roads in Rajouri district remained closed for hours on Thursday due to landslides.

Officials further informed that almost all water bodies in twin districts were flooded with a sharp increase in water level.

“All the main rivers in twin districts including Darhali, Suktoh and Khandli near Rajouri town, Munawar Tawi and Beri Pattan in Nowshera and Sunderbani areas of Rajouri district, Suran and others in Poonch are heavily flooded and water level is not declining as it has been raining continuously,” they said.