Heavy exchange of fire between militants, security forces in Chanapora

Srinagar: An intense search operation was launched in Chanapora area of Srinagar after heavy exchange of fire between militants and security forces.
The exchange of fire took place after police intercepted a vehicle at a naka at Rose Lane in Chanapora. “The vehicle was signalled to stop,” police said, adding that militants opened fire that was retaliated. “The naka was established after inputs of movement of terrorists in the area.”
“#Encounter has started at #Chanapora area of #Srinagar. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir
Zone Police soon after the heavy exchange of fire.
“They were travelling in vehicle and that has seized,” a senior police officer told Greater Kashmir, adding that intense searches were going on in a vast area of Rose Lane and adjoining areas in Chanpora. “More reinforcements has arrived at spot and senior officers of Police and Paramilitary are supervising the operation,” the senior officer said, adding that they are ascertaining where the vehicle had come from.
Post-civilian killings, Kashmir is witnessing spurt in encounters. In the last fortnight, according to IGP Kashmir, 11 successful anti-militancy operations have been carried out in different parts of Kashmir.
“In those operations, 15 terrorists were eliminated and most of them were involved in recent civilian killings,” the IGP had said on Wednesday.