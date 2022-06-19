Heavy rain triggers landslide in Poonch

Poonch: A truck driver died while his truck and at least half a dozen other shops, located in Seklu at Mandi tehsil headquarter of Poonch district, were damaged after a landslide hit the area due to heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Officials told Greater Kashmir that a landslide triggered by heavy rain hit Seklu market area at Mandi tehsil headquarter late this afternoon. The debris of the slide fell on shops and a truck parked there.

“Although shopkeepers and some customers present inside at the time of incident had a narrow escape but the truck driver, who was sitting inside the vehicle, got trapped in it,” the officials said, adding that the truck and at least six shops were damaged due to the landslide.