Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Jammu

Jammu: Heavy rain wreaked havoc in Jammu with flash floods and water logging in the city and adjoining areas causing extensive damage to the properties and collapse of few structures on Thursday.

Heavy downpour put life out of gear in the majority of areas in Jammu city and its outskirts.

Meanwhile, the water level in Chenab river at Akhnoor also crossed the danger mark this afternoon, following incessant rain.

In Kishtwar, incessant rain damaged agricultural land, standing crops, two foot-bridges and water flour-mills.

“The civil administration advised people not to venture close to the water bodies viz., Tawi or Chenab river as the continued heavy rain triggered flash floods and the water level increased,” an official said. However, he held the encroachment upon water bodies by the people responsible for flash floods.