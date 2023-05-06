Heavy rainfall, dense forest pose challenges for forces

Rajouri: ‘Operation Trinetra’- the anti-terrorist operation in Kesari Hill area of Kandi in Rajouri district continued on second consecutive day on Saturday yet heavy rainfall, cold weather conditions along with dense forest cover were posing severe challenges before security forces.

The encounter started on Friday morning during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) wherein the security forces and terrorists exchanged gunfire. In the gun-battle followed by an IED explosion, six army personnel, including a Major, were injured. Five army personnel later succumbed to their injuries.

The operation continued for the second consecutive day on Saturday with heavy deployment of forces including Indian army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF.