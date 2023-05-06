Heavy rainfall, dense forest pose challenges for forces

Rajouri: ‘Operation Trinetra’- the anti-terrorist operation in Kesari Hill area of Kandi in Rajouri district continued on second consecutive day on Saturday yet heavy rainfall, cold weather conditions along with dense forest cover were posing severe challenges before security forces.
The encounter started on Friday morning during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) wherein the security forces and terrorists exchanged gunfire. In the gun-battle followed by an IED explosion, six army personnel, including a Major, were injured. Five army personnel later succumbed to their injuries.
The operation continued for the second consecutive day on Saturday with heavy deployment of forces including Indian army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF.
However, bad weather conditions were posing severe challenges for forces in conducting search operations as the area received heavy rainfall on Saturday. Besides rainfall, the hailstorm too badly affected normal life.
On the other hand, thick vegetation cover and dense forest were further making the operational circumstances tough although heavy deployment of forces was made to ensure proper cordon in the area.
Meanwhile, army ‘s Northern Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi Saturday visited ground zero and reviewed the progress of operation at Kesari Hill encounter site.
“Army Commander reviewed the operational situation in the ongoing operations at Kandi Rajouri where contact was re-established with terrorists,” said the army. He was briefed on all aspects of the operations by ground commanders, it said.