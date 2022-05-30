Heavy rains lash Jammu; flash floods in Devak river disrupt normal life

Jammu: A flash flood that occurred in Devak River in Parmandal area, when heavy rains lashed Samba district and rest of the Jammu on Monday hit normal life.

During the early morning hours, heavy rains with strong winds lashed Jammu and its adjoining districts in the plains during which flash flood triggered in Devak River, that caused three vehicles to get marooned.

However, people who were stuck due to the sudden rise of water in the river were rescued, Police said.