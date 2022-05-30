Heavy rains lash Jammu; flash floods in Devak river disrupt normal life

Jammu: A flash flood that occurred in Devak River in Parmandal area, when heavy rains lashed Samba district and rest of the Jammu on Monday hit normal life.
During the early morning hours, heavy rains with strong winds lashed Jammu and its adjoining districts in the plains during which flash flood triggered in Devak River, that caused three vehicles to get marooned.
However, people who were stuck due to the sudden rise of water in the river were rescued, Police said.
Police said that as soon the water level increased, announcements were made asking people to remain alert in view of the flash flood. The local inhabitants were also asked to avoid going close to the river.
As the water level receded, police said that the vehicles filled with sand were evacuated from the river bed using JCB machines. However, no damage to property or loss of life took place, Police added.
Meanwhile, a school bus got stuck in the middle of the Jammu-Pathankot Highway in Kathua’s Hatli Morh due to huge water logging amid the rainfall. The students were rescued by the locals with the help of police from the bus.