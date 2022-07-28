Heavy rains lash Kashmir

Srinagar: A heavy spell of rains lashed most parts of Kashmir on Wednesday afternoon and Meteorological Department predicted more precipitation during the next 24 hours.
The heavy spell of rain resulted in flash floods in some parts of Kashmir.
“For quite some time there was a heavy spell of rains in most parts of Kashmir,” MeT officials said.
They said that during the next 24 hours there were likely chances of rains at isolated places and that the sky would remain cloudy.
Light to moderate rain at scattered places has been forecast in Jammu and at isolated places of Kashmir.
MeT officials said that mercury recorded a rise and settled above normal in J&K.
The weatherman has predicted moderate rain with “isolated heavy falls” at many places of Jammu and moderate to light spells at scattered places of Kashmir for five days till July 29.
The MeT officials said rains lashed most parts of J&K in the 24 hours till 8:30 am with Jammu district recording the highest rainfall of 46.5 mm followed by Kathua 31.4 mm, Batote 29 mm, Bhaderwah 16.8 mm, Banihal 11.6 mm, Gulmarg 10.2 mm, Katra 2.2 mm, and Srinagar 1.3 mm.
MeT officials said that the minimum temperatures recorded a slight increase at most places in Kashmir and Jammu divisions.
They said Srinagar recorded a low of 21.8 degrees Celsius against 20.3 degrees Celsius the previous night.
The temperature was 3.1 degrees Celsius above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.
Qazigund recorded a low of 20.7 degrees Celsius against 18.7 degrees Celsius the previous night.
The temperature was 3.7 degrees Celsius above normal there, he said.
In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 17.8 degrees Celsius against 14.8 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 4.5 degrees Celsius above normal for the south Kashmir resort.
Kokernag recorded a low of 18.8 degrees Celsius against 17.3 degrees Celsius last night and it was 2.4 degrees Celsius above normal for the place.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 13.2 degrees Celsius against 11.6 degrees Celsius and it was 0.8 degrees Celsius above normal for the north Kashmir ski resort.
Kupwara town saw a low of 19 degrees Celsius against 17.6 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 1.6 degrees Celsius above normal for the place during this time of the season.
Jammu recorded a low of 25.8 degrees Celsius against 24.4 degrees Celsius the previous night.
It was 0.6 degrees Celsius above normal for J&K’s winter capital.
Banihal recorded a low of 19.8 degrees Celsius, Batote 18.5 degrees Celsius, Katra 3.4 degrees Celsius, and Bhaderwah 20.2 degrees Celsius.