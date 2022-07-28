Heavy rains lash Kashmir

Srinagar: A heavy spell of rains lashed most parts of Kashmir on Wednesday afternoon and Meteorological Department predicted more precipitation during the next 24 hours.

The heavy spell of rain resulted in flash floods in some parts of Kashmir.

“For quite some time there was a heavy spell of rains in most parts of Kashmir,” MeT officials said.

They said that during the next 24 hours there were likely chances of rains at isolated places and that the sky would remain cloudy.

Light to moderate rain at scattered places has been forecast in Jammu and at isolated places of Kashmir.

MeT officials said that mercury recorded a rise and settled above normal in J&K.