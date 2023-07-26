Heavy rains lash Kashmir

Srinagar: A heavy spell of rain lashed many areas of Kashmir, disrupting normal life on Wednesday.

Kashmir has been witnessing continuous showers for the past two weeks.

The heavy spell of rain was witnessed in Kashmir following a warning of the Jammu Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA).

As per the JKDMA, heavy spell of rain with thunderstorms and lightning was most likely to occur over Budgam, Bandipore, Baramulla, Uri, Gulmarg, Sopore, Wular Lake, Ganderbal, and Kupwara.