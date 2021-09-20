Heavy rains lash Kashmir parts

The rain gave much-needed respite from the dry and hot weather conditions that had been prevailing for the last few weeks.

The heavy rainfall also led to slowing down of traffic while pedestrians could be seen running for shelter to escape the downpour.

Director MeT, Sonam Lotus in the forecast issued earlier in the day said Kashmir was likely to witness “mainly clear sky but a brief spell of light rain may occur at isolated places in the next one week”.

Lotus said the wet spell was likely to bring more respite from the above normal day and night temperatures, which Kashmir has been witnessing this September.

Meanwhile, Srinagar on Monday recorded 30.4 degrees Celsius, which is 3.2 degrees above normal while ski-resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded 20.6 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees above normal.

Winter capital Jammu recorded 33.5 degrees Celsius, which is 0.2 degrees above normal.