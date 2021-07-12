Heavy rains trigger flash floods in J&K parts

Srinagar: Even as moderate to heavy rainfall on Monday brought relief from the scorching heat, cloudbursts in different parts across Jammu and Kashmir triggered flash floods causing damage to residential houses and crops.

Director Meteorological Department, Sonam Lotus said that as expected very heavy showers occurred at many places of Jammu and moderate showers in Kashmir on Monday. He said weather was likely to remain “overcast to cloudy on Tuesday”.

“Present showers may generate flash floods and landslides in hilly areas which may lead to road blockade,” said Lotus.

The MeT office forecast has said that “widespread to moderate rain and thundershowers was likely in J&K during next 24 hours”.